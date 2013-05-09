Margaret Cho: 'John Travolta Is Like Oscar Wilde Gay'

‘I feel bad for him, because I know he would be much happier if he could just come out,’ Margaret Cho says of John Travolta.

Comedian and gay rights activist Margaret Cho is calling it like she sees it.



After working with John Travolta on the 1997 film “Face/Off,” Cho — who is bisexual — told a recent stand-up audience, “John Travolta is so gay!”

“I’m going to get in trouble but I’ll just tell you,” she continued. “He’s not just gay. He doesn’t just like men. He is like Oscar Wilde gay, like Lord Byron gay. That kind of crazy, incredibly flamboyant gay.”

“I feel bad for him, because I know he would be much happier if he could just come out,” she says, “But he can’t.”

Cho continues on her Travolta rant, telling her audience what it was like to shoot a movie with the pampered “Grease” actor in the 90s.

Margaret Cho co-starred alongside John Travolta in 1997’s ‘Face/Off.’

“It was a weird movie because the way that he worked on it was John Travolta, he can only work 10 hours a day,” she explains. “

And part of the 10 hours is him flying his plane to the location and flying home. So essentially he only had to work like five hours a day.”She wasted no time making another joke about his sexuality.

“He was so pampered and so taken care of, it was the closest I have ever been to being in the presence of a king,” before adding, “Or a queen, actually.”

Travolta, who has been married to Kelly Preston since 1991, had two sexual harassment lawsuits filed against him last year by male masseurs, both of which were eventually dropped.

Cho, meanwhile, has made no apologies fgor her on-stage remarks, but did re-tweet the below:

I don’ t think @margaretcho outed John Travolta as much as John Travolta outed John Travolta — Anton Strout (@antonstrout) May 8, 2013

