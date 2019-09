Bloomberg anchor Margaret Brennan, who hosts ‘In Business’ everyday from 10 am to noon, to get investors into the trading day, just ended her last show. She’s leaving the network to pursue other opportunities.



Watch her goodbye message to viewers:

SEE ALSO: The Amazing Life And Career Of Bloomberg TV Star Margaret Brennan

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.