Photo: Bloomberg

TV Newser’s Chris Ariens is reporting that Margaret Brennan is leaving Bloomberg TV. From TVNewser:



Margaret Brennan, who has been with Bloomberg TV for nearly three years, is leaving the network, TVNewser has learned. Brennan joined Bloomberg from CNBC in 2009. Brennan’s departure, described as mutual, comes as the network plans changes to its morning lineup later this Spring.

Friday will be her last day hosting “In Business,” according to the report.

Here’s what Brennan Tweeted shortly after the news of her depature broke.

Photo: Twitter/margbrennan

Here’s the memo from Andrew Morse, head of US TV at Bloomberg:

We are making some exciting changes to our morning programming this spring that will continue Bloomberg TV’s evolution into a digital, multi-platform news organisation.

Our new line-up will feature a strong team of players familiar to our audience, and it will continue to reshape the lines of linear television across multiple platforms. Our goal is to create content that is accessible to the audience whenever and wherever they might want it, and that reflects the natural rhythms of the business and financial news day.

To that end, Tom Keene will anchor Surveillance at 6 am, on Bloomberg TV, WBBR radio, as well as Bloomberg.com and the Bloomberg TV+ and Radio+ applications. Tom will be joined by Sara Eisen, Scarlet Fu and Ken Prewitt.

Betty Liu will continue to anchor In the Loop at 8 am, focusing on the opening of the market day. Erik Schatzker and Stephanie Ruhle will remain key players in our morning line-up, launching a new program at 10 am, and an ensemble cast of reporters and market analysts will anchor a market-focused round table program at noon each day. Margaret Brennan will be leaving the network to pursue other opportunities. We wish her the very best and thank her for her contributions to the network.

This new line-up will power Bloomberg TV’s morning approach, and each program will have, at its core, a focus on meaningful digital integration, allowing us to reach more viewers than ever before.

Our business is going through a period of great change. Our viewers demand more information and more context. And they want it to be better and faster. As the needs of our audience evolve, we too must evolve in order to become the most influential business and financial news network on the planet.

SEE ALSO: Here’s What Bloomberg TV’s Margaret Brennan Has On Her Night Stand >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.