A 'Game of Thrones' actress may have just dropped a hint about season six

HBO Did Natalie Dormer just drop a big hint about season six?

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” if you’re not caught up with the show.

New York Comic Con is in full swing, and one of Thursday’s highlights included a “Game of Thrones” panel.

Three actors from the show were on hand to discuss all things Westeros.

Natalie Dormer (Margaery Tyrell), Keisha Castle-Hughes (Obara Sand), and Finn Jones (Loras Tyrell) fielded questions from both a moderator and eager fans.

One fan asked Dormer: “Do you think Margaery could have done the walk that Cersei did [at the end of season five]?”

The actress replied, “Oh we’re in dangerous territory for next season if I talk to you about that.”

Dormer may have hoped she was avoiding spoilers by leaving the question unanswered, but the response actually feels like a huge hint. Remember, Cersei and Margaery were both imprisoned in season five, accused of treasonous crimes. Cersei was forced to walk naked through King’s Landing as punishment for her admitted adultery.

But Margaery has yet to be issued sentencing for her crime (lying to protect her brother from homophobic persecution).

Dormer’s cryptic answer may have given us a hint about Margaery’s season six story line. Will we see a second “walk of shame” as the Faith continue their trials? This would be news to book readers, who have yet to see the outcome of Margaery’s imprisonment.

We’ll have to stay tuned for season six, but in the meantime, it’s fun to speculate.

