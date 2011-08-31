MARDY FISH: The Roller Coaster Career Of America's Only Hope To Win The U.S. Open

Photo: mardytennis.com
At 29, Mardy Fish is ancient in tennis years.But in the latter stages of his career, Fish has finally harnessed his talent and become one of the best tennis players in the world.
He’s seeded eighth at this week’s U.S. Open, and is realistically the only American man who can win the tournament.
Since he turned pro in 2000, Fish has had an up-and-down career filled with promise, disappointment, injuries, and, finally, a meteoric rise.
Fish was born in Edina, Minnesota in 1981. He still calls into Minneapolis sports radio to talk about his favourite teams
Fish turned pro in 2000, but he didn't reach the top 20 in the world until 2003. By 2004, he was ranked 17th
For several years after that, Fish struggled for years with injuries and a lack of concentration, falling to 341st in the world in 2006
Still, his pure talent was inescapable. In 2008, he clobbered Roger Federer in straight sets at Indian Wells
At the U.S. Open in 2008, Fish played the biggest mach of his life against Rafa Nadal in the quarterfinals. He won the first set in front of a wild late-night crowd, but was eventually beaten
That same year, he married former Deal Or No Deal model Stacey Gardner. The two now live in L.A. with their dog
After 2008, Fish struggled to make the leap from top-20 player to top-10 player. In 2009, he weighed a hefty 200 pounds, and by March of 2010 he was ranked 108th in the world
But in late 2010, he began to turn it around. He rededicated himself to the sport, eliminating pizza and junk food from his diet and dropping 30 pounds
After a strong summer on the American hardcourts, Fish is ranked No. 8 in the world. At 29-years-old, he's America's best hope to win the U.S. Open
