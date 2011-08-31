MARDY FISH: The Roller Coaster Career Of America's Only Hope To Win The U.S. Open

Photo: mardytennis.com

At 29, Mardy Fish is ancient in tennis years.But in the latter stages of his career, Fish has finally harnessed his talent and become one of the best tennis players in the world.



He’s seeded eighth at this week’s U.S. Open, and is realistically the only American man who can win the tournament.

Since he turned pro in 2000, Fish has had an up-and-down career filled with promise, disappointment, injuries, and, finally, a meteoric rise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.