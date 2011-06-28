Mardy Fish Is In The Quarterfinals Of Wimbledon For The First Time In His Career

Photo: Mark Howard/Flickr

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Mardy Fish of the United States has reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time by beating 2010 runner-up Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-4.The 29-year-old Fish has never been to the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament. He was a quarterfinalist at the 2007 Australian Open and 2008 U.S. Open.



Fish, who is seeded 10th, hit 23 aces Monday and saved both break points he faced. He finished with 42 winners and only 12 unforced errors. He won the point on 20 of 25 trips to the net.

The sixth-seeded Berdych hadn’t lost a set through his first three matches.

