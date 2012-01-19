MELTDOWN: Here's How America's Top Tennis Player Choked At The Australian Open Last Night

Photo: ESPN

Things aren’t looking so hot for Americans at the Australian Open.John Isner was taken to five sets against unseeded David Nalbandian. And last night, top-ranked American and 8th-seeded Mardy Fish got roasted in straight sets by Alejandro Falla in the second round.



We were watching live and took some reaction shots from the pivotal moments of the shocking upset.

