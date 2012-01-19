MELTDOWN: Here's How America's Top Tennis Player Choked At The Australian Open Last Night

Photo: ESPN
Things aren’t looking so hot for Americans at the Australian Open.John Isner was taken to five sets against unseeded David Nalbandian. And last night, top-ranked American and 8th-seeded Mardy Fish got roasted in straight sets by Alejandro Falla in the second round.
We were watching live and took some reaction shots from the pivotal moments of the shocking upset.
We'll pick things up in the third set. Things are looking bleak for Fish, he's down two sets and is starting to lose his cool
Fish manages to break back, and then goes up 4-3 when a close line call goes against Falla on break point
During the changeover, Fish started to lash out at the chair umpire. He was yelling about the amount of times he was allowed to get treatment from the trainer
He was also frustrated by some line calls. They were playing on one of the tournament's outer courts, meaning there was no video replay for close calls
We went to the inevitable tiebreak, where Falla got an early minibreak to really put the pressure on Fish
