MELTDOWN: Here's How America's Top Tennis Player Choked At The Australian Open Last Night

Here's How America's Top Tennis Player Choked At The Australian Open Last Night

Tony Manfred
mardy fish gets upset by alejandro falla at the australian open

Things aren’t looking so hot for Americans at the Australian Open.John Isner was taken to five sets against unseeded David Nalbandian. And last night, top-ranked American and 8th-seeded Mardy Fish got roasted in straight sets by Alejandro Falla in the second round.

We were watching live and took some reaction shots from the pivotal moments of the shocking upset.

We'll pick things up in the third set. Things are looking bleak for Fish, he's down two sets and is starting to lose his cool

Falla, on the other hand, is super poised, and goes up a break early in the third set

Fish manages to break back, and then goes up 4-3 when a close line call goes against Falla on break point

As this handy graphic shows, Falla was all over the court in this match

During the changeover, Fish started to lash out at the chair umpire. He was yelling about the amount of times he was allowed to get treatment from the trainer

He was also frustrated by some line calls. They were playing on one of the tournament's outer courts, meaning there was no video replay for close calls

Despite all that, Fish went up 5-3 and had a chance to serve for the set

But he hit two terrible unforced errors on the forehand, and dropped the game to go to 5-4

Falla held serve, and a slightly calmed-down Fish did as well

We went to the inevitable tiebreak, where Falla got an early minibreak to really put the pressure on Fish

Fish fought back, fighting off two match points, but continued to make unforced errors

Falla won the tiebreak 8-6 after Fish lost yet another unforced error long

Fish was bummed

Falla was hyped up

And here's the draw. This was a huge blow to American hopes in Melbourne

