Mardi Gras Revellers Worried Increased Police Presence Will Cause Tension

New 1.30am lockout laws for Sydney pubs, due to come into effect March 3, will coincide with the annual Sydney Mardi Gras parade down Oxford Street.

With the Mardi Gras Fair Day taking place today at Victoria Park in Camperdown, revellers are worried an increased presence on the night of the festival will heighten tensions after last year’s accusations of police brutality.

Last year a video of teenager Jamie Jackson Reed getting kicked by police went viral, causing outrage across the GLBT community.

Sydney MP Alex Greenwich has also raised concerns about the potential for friction between police and the parade crowd, particularly for visitors who may be confused about the new rules.

