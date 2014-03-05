Mardi Gras 2014: 18 Photos From The Wildest Outdoor Party In The US

Mardi Gras 2014 is wrapping up with a bang in New Orleans with today’s Fat Tuesday celebrations.
The party’s been as wild as ever this year, before the self-denial season of Lent begins. Hundreds of thousands of visitors flocked to the city decked out in beads and feathers to watch dozens of over-the-top parades. They spent a little over a week drinking, eating and dancing in the streets.
Some estimates say the biggest free party in the country brings in more than $US500 million for New Orleans.
Streets in downtown New Orleans are so packed for Mardi Gras, revelers can reach up and grab beads right off the floats.
The Krewe of Zulu kicked off Fat Tuesday, ready with painted coconuts to give parade-goers in New Orleans.
The St. Augustine High School marching band had 100 members perform in the Krewe of Zulu parade during Mardi Gras.
Hundreds of thousands of people of all ages flocked to downtown New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras.
During the last full weekend of Mardi Gras before Fat Tuesday, revelers were especially excited for beads.
A group of men dressed as classic Southern gentlemen rode their motorised recliners down the street in the Tucks Mardi Gras parade.
Despite the rain on Fat Tuesday, these revelers are marching through downtown New Orleans without umbrellas.
The Krewe of Bacchus Mardi Gras parade throws beads from their float. The cross on the bow is a nod to the Lent season that follows the carnival.
The all-female group 'The Pink Pussyfooters' march in the Krewe of Muses Mardi Gras parade on Thursday.
