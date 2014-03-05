Mardi Gras 2014: 18 Photos From The Wildest Outdoor Party In The US

Mardi Gras 2014 is wrapping up with a bang in New Orleans with today’s Fat Tuesday celebrations.

The party’s been as wild as ever this year, before the self-denial season of Lent begins. Hundreds of thousands of visitors flocked to the city decked out in beads and feathers to watch dozens of over-the-top parades. They spent a little over a week drinking, eating and dancing in the streets.

Some estimates say the biggest free party in the country brings in more than $US500 million for New Orleans.

