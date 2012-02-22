MARDI GRAS 2012: Wild Pictures From The Biggest Free Party In The Country

Photo: AP Photo
Beads, feathers, elaborate costumes, and dancing flood the streets of New Orleans in what marks the culmination of weeks of Carnival celebrations before the start of Lent. Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, dates back to the early 18th century and generates up to $500 million in revenue for the city, according to some estimates.
The massive party brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors each year who flock to the French Quarter to gawk at larger-than-life floats, guzzle fruity drinks, and let loose before the period of fasting and repentance.
Look! It's Krewe of Orpheus co-founder and New Orleans-native Harry Connick Jr. preparing to board his float.
