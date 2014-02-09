Oklahoma State Player Marcus Smart Shoves A Taunting Fan During A Game

Star Oklahoma State point guard shoved a fan in an ugly incident during Saturday’s game against Texas Tech.

Down 63-61 with six seconds left, Smart found himself in the stands getting taunted by fan Red Raiders fan Jeff Orr, who was once the subject of a profile on the team’s website.

That’s when Smart pushed him:

Full video:

Remarkably, Smart was only given a technical and allowed to stay in the game.

It’s unclear what Orr said to set Smart off.

An OSU beat writer at the game alleged that he called Smart a racial slur. Orr denied that in a text message conversation with Doug Gottlieb, but acknowledged that he said something he shouldn’t have:

