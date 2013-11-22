An Oklahoma State Player Jumped Over An Opponent's Head After Blocking His Shot

Oklahoma State’s Marcus Smart is

one of the top players in the loaded 2014 NBA Draft.

Unlike other prospects like Andrew Wiggins and Jabari Parker, Smart is a sophomore with a year of college experience behind him. That experience is obvious early this year. He’s averaging 20 points per game, and earlier this week he dropped 39 on Memphis with a Kevin Durant in attendance.

Smart is still a streaky shooter, but he’s exceptionally athletic.

Against 11th-ranked Memphis he came over from the weak side to contest a lay-up. He didn’t just block the shot, he JUMPED over the guy’s head after he swatted it into the third row.

Incredible. Watch it a few times (via @pistolguy):

