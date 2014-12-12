How Working As A Fishmonger Taught Star Chef Marcus Samuelsson Everything He Knows

Marcus Samuelsson, the multi-award-winning chef, restaurateur, and author of “Marcus Off Duty: The Recipes I Cook at Home,” has come a long way from his Swedish hometown of Göteborg.

Nevertheless, the lessons he learned from his uncle while selling mackerel to tourists have become the foundation for the small empire he’s building in New York City.

Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis. Additional Camera by Devan Joseph.

