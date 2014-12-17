Here's What Marcus Samuelsson Considers To Be His Biggest Mistake

In his memoir, “Yes, Chef,” Marcus Samuelsson recounts the journey from his humble roots in Ethiopia to the highly competitive kitchens in Sweden and New York where he his honed craft. He sees the world through the lens of food and that sphere is where he feels most at home.

Samuelsson admits, however, that family life is harder to figure out. He wrote candidly about missing the funerals of his beloved grandmother and father, and only belatedly fully taking care of a child he fathered at a young age. Here, Samuelsson says that finding the right work-life balance continues to present him with his biggest challenge.

Produced by Devan Joseph and Alana Kakoyiannis.

