Here's Marcus Samuelsson's "Aha Moment"

Marcus Samuelsson was twenty-four when he became the youngest chef to receive a three-star review from the New York Times. It was a breakthrough moment in his career, but not the one that stands out the most for him.

Here, he fondly remembers the event that eventually led him to New York and to the top job at Aquavit, the restaurant where he earned those spectacular three stars.

Produced by Devan Joseph and Alana Kakoyiannis.

