Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters comes up with amazing strip to set up game-winning field goal and hand the Panthers a brutal loss

The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off an impressive 20-17 comeback win over the Carolina Panthers thanks to cornerback Marcus Peters.

Tied at 17-17 with 30 seconds to play, the Panthers took the field to try to put together a game-winning drive.

On the first play, Cam Newton hit Kelvin Benjamin for a 14-yard pass for the first down. However, as Benjamin went down with the tackle, Peters, out of nowhere, came running away with the ball, having pulled off an impressive strip on Benjamin.

The play was ruled a fumble, as Benjamin had possession, only to have Peters, with raw strength, rip it right out of his hands.

He ripped him!@MarcusPeters rips it right out of Kelvin Benjamin’s hands. Going the other way! #KCvsCAR https://t.co/ufUPaDLmYE

— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2016

Peters did cost the Chiefs a little bit by kicking the ball after the play was over. He was hit with a delay-of-game penalty, which cost the Chiefs five yards. Regardless, they kicked the game-winning field goal to seal the win.

The game has huge ramifications for both teams. For the Chiefs, they not only added an impressive win to their resume, they moved to 7-2 on the season and maintained first place in the competitive AFC West. With the Broncos also winning, and the Raiders on their bye week at 7-2, the Chiefs would have fallen behind had they lost.

It’s a particularly bitter loss for the Panthers, who nearly clawed their way back to 4-5 on the season with a win. After a disastrous 1-5 start to the year, the Panthers have been trying to fight their way back into contention for the NFC South. With the division-leading Falcons also losing to fall to 6-4 on Sunday, the Panthers could have made up ground. Instead, at 3-6, they’re still last in the division and face a tough road ahead with seven games remaining.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.