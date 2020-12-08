Jets defender blames coach for horrendous play call that gifted a miraculous Hail Mary win to the Raiders

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun Marcus Maye left the field with a towel over his head after the Jets embarrassing loss on Sunday.

The Jets lost embarrassingly on Sunday, giving up a Hail Mary touchdown to the Raiders in the final seconds.

The loss can be attributed to the Jets’ decision to send a blitz after Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on the decisive play.

After the game, Jets defensive captain Marcus Maye called out defensive coordinator Gregg Williams for the call.

The New York Jets suffered their most brutal loss of the season on Sunday, giving up a Hail Mary touchdown to the Las Vegas Raiders in the final seconds to fall to 0-12.

With the Raiders in need of a miracle to win, the Jets sent the house at quarterback Derek Carr, which resulted in Las Vegas wide receiver Henry Ruggs III being left in single-coverage with Jets cornerback Lamar Jackson.

Ruggs got a step on Jackson with a quick little shimmy, and Carr hit his man in stride for the game-winning score.

DEREK CARR TO HENRY RUGGS FOR THE LEAD ???? (via @Raiders)pic.twitter.com/x76T8mzZHX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 6, 2020

After the game, Jets safety Marcus Maye, one of the defensive captains on the team, criticised defensive coordinator Gregg Williams’s decision to call such an aggressive blitz in the situation.

“I think we could have been in a better call in that situation…. We have to execute, but you have to help us out at the same time,” Maye said.

The conventional wisdom in such situations is pretty simple â€” keep the offence in front of you, defend the end zones and the sidelines. Instead, Williams sent the house to get Carr, all but handing the game to the Raiders.

The numbers back up Maye’s disappointment in his coach. According to ESPN Stats and Info, of 252 pass plays in a similar situation, the Jets were the only team in the past 15 seasons to send six or more defenders after the quarterback.

The Jets made an unprecedented play call to end their game vs the Raiders There were 252 pass plays meeting this criteria the last 15 seasons: •Final 15 seconds

•Down 4-8 points

•40+ yards to the end zone They were the 1st defense to send 6+ pass rushers in ^ situation pic.twitter.com/mrk61E46ET — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 6, 2020

The Jets are well on their way to becoming just the third team in NFL history to finish a season 0-16, and somehow they continue to find new ways to lose.

