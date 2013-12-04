Top NFL Prospect Marcus Mariota Is Returning To Oregon Next Year In A Shock Move

Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota will return to school for his junior season in 2014, the school announced today.

It’s a shocker.

Mariota was considered one of the top players in the loaded 2014 NFL Draft. ESPN Scouts Inc. had him 3rd overall. So did draft expert Todd McShay.

Mariota was a Heisman frontrunner earlier this year. But loses to Stanford and Arizona, combined with decreased production due to a knee injury, dropped him out of the national spotlight.

The statement from Mariota:

“It is an honour to be a student at the University of Oregon and to have the opportunity to represent our institution on the football field alongside my teammates. I look forward to earning my degree next year and to the rest of my career at this great University.”

Mariota is a redshirt sophomore, so next year will be his fourth year in school.

His departure from the 2014 Draft class opens the door for other top quarterback prospects like Brett Hundley and Johnny Manziel to be taken earlier in the draft.

