Oregon Quarterback Marcus Mariota Finished All His Real Classes In 3 Years, So He Took Yoga And Golf This Semester

Oregon quarterback and No. 1 NFL Draft prospect Marcus Mariota will graduate this winter with a degree in general science.

He didn’t just graduate early, he finished all his core requirements in three years.

This semester Mariota took the two elective classes he needed to graduate. Those classes: yoga and golf.

Mariota was able to have such an amazing class schedule this semester because he loaded up on credits during his first three years.

USA Today Daniel Uthman reports that Mariota took 20 credits during football season last fall. According to Uthman, “Ten of those were in physiology and human anatomy, two classes that many Oregon students avoid taking in the same term because of their rigour.”

He’ll graduate with a 3.22 GPA, the school says.

Academic adviser Steve Stolp, who helped design Mariota’s academic plan since he enrolled, raved about him:

“General science requires a lot of labs, which can be difficult to schedule around practice and games. But from the beginning Marcus was directed and motivated on wanting to earn a degree that could allow him to go into sports medicine or physical therapy. “In addition to the fact that he’s in a tough major, he also graduated in three years and one term, which is pretty astonishing for any student, athlete or not.”

In addition to the 20-credit fall semester in 2013, Mariota took a summer lab during his break between sophomore and junior year — a pivotal time for any NFL Draft prospect. According to the Oregon website, he had to study at night while he was at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy.

Luckily Mariota is the No. 1 prospect in the 2015 NFL Draft, because his future in golf doesn’t appear to be very bright.

He told the Oregonian in September that he played nine holes with his girlfriend during a bye week and lost, shooting a 49.

