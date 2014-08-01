Oregon Quarterback Finished All His Real Classes In 3 Years, Has The Best Fall Class Schedule Ever

Oregon quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender Marcus Mariota is taking two classes this fall, golf and yoga, Ted Miller of ESPN reports.

It’s brilliant planning.

Mariota finished all of the required classes for a general science degree in three years, so he can take any classes he wants during his final college season. Instead of burdening himself with a ton of school work, he’s going practice football, do yoga, and golf. The golf and yoga classes meet twice a week.

He was able to pull this off by taking a ton of credits last year. Oregon coach Mark Helfrich talked about Mariota’s heavy course load last season at Pac-12 media day, saying:

He was taking all these upper division biology, upper division science. He had 20 credits and aiming to get done in time to graduate. It was just impressive. He’s managed his media obligations and still doing everything he has in the community, which is substantial by anyone’s measure.

Mariota interned with Oregon’s sports medicine department and wants to go into physical therapy once his playing career is over, he told the Pac-12 Network.

He’s considered one of the top prospects in the 2015 NFL Draft.

