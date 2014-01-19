Marcus Lee Is Going Home After More Delays In Dubai

Getty/ Martin Rose

Businessman Marcus Lee and his wife are finally homebound after being refused permission to leave Dubai by airport officials yesterday.

“What we have been informed is that someone at Jebel Ali police station didn’t remove the flag against his name, in spite of Marcus and [Australian] ambassador [Pablo] Kang being assured that that had occurred,” the Lee’s lawyer told The Sydney Morning Herald.

The “bureaucratic bungle”, which has been described by his lawyer as a “joke”, is an ironic farewell for Lee who has spent five years in the United Arab Emirates fighting charges of property fraud.

Lee and his former boss Matthew Joyce were acquitted on all charges of property fraud by Gold Coast developer Sunland in November.

Lee is expected to land in Sydney on Monday.

