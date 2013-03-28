South Carolina Football Player Works Out For NFL Scouts Just Five Months After A Gruesome Hit Mangled His Leg

Five months ago Marcus Lattimore suffered his second devastating knee injury in two years in a game against Tennessee. Lattimore took the handoff left, got hit by two different players and flipped outside down. The hit tore three ligaments in his knee.



His calf was dangling off his leg in the wrong direction as he was carted off the field (graphic GIF below).

Today, incredibly, Lattimore worked out for 32 NFL teams at South Carolina’s Pro Day. The room broke into applause when he finished, according to the school:

Lattimore said he’d be able to play in the opening part of the 2013 season, which seemed impossible after this happened:

SB NationLattimore was widely considered the best running back in the country two years ago. What happened to him with those two injuries was downright tragic. If he makes it to the NFL, it’ll be one of the great comeback stories in sports.

Here’s what he told NFL Network last month at the NFL Combine (which he did not participate in):

“It’s a blessing to be here. I just think about guys who are less fortunate than me, guys who would kill to be in my shoes right now, even with the injury. That’s what keeps me going, that’s what keeps me motivated.”

