South Carolina Player Somehow Avoided Any Broken Bones On This Horrendously Gruesome Leg Injury

South Carolina running back Marcus Lattimore suffered one of the most gruesome leg injuries we’ve ever seen on Saturday.



He hyperextended his knee after taking a hit to his right leg, and the bottom half of his leg was facing the wrong direction by the end of the play. Remarkably, while the injury damaged several ligaments, it did not result in any fractures, the school announced.

Lattimore is widely considered one of the most talented, pro-ready running backs in the country. At the time, it looked like this play might end his career, but the fact that no bones were broken has got to be a positive sign for his future.

WARNING: This is seriously hard to watch.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

