Heartwarming Video Of An NFL Prospect Getting Drafted Six Months After A Gruesome Knee Injury

South Carolina player Marcus Lattimore was the #1 NFL running back prospect in college football before he suffered a nasty knee injury in October.



In a game against Tennessee, he tore three ligaments in his knee on a hit that left his lower-leg dangling in the wrong direction. It was his second catastrophic injury in two years.

Two weeks ago, Lattimore was picked in the 4th round of the Draft.

The NFL followed around Lattimore on draft day and made this video.

It’s fantastic, and gives you a good idea of the emotional toll Lattimore’s roller-coaster ride to the NFL took on him:

