Man Facing Years In Jail Cleared After Dash Cam Video Shows Scary Police Behaviour

ABC Marcus Jeter

In June 2012, police were called to the residence of Marcus Jeter and his girlfriend for a domestic violence incident. Charges weren’t filed and Jeter wasn’t arrested. But while he was driving away, a cop car pulled up behind him and flashed its lights.

Initially, Jeter was charged with eluding police arrest and assault. He was looking at up to five years in prison. But in February footage of the actual event from the cop car’s dashcam was seen by Jeter’s defence attorney. And it makes Jeter look like a victim of overly-aggressive cops, who appear to have smashed his window, bumped his car head on, pointed guns at him and punched him in the face.

“The next thing I know, one of them busts the [car] door and there is glass all over my face,” Jeter tells ABC.

ABC i

nvestigative reporter Sarah Wallace obtained the dashcam tapes, and two Bloomfield police officers have now been indicted for falsifying reports, and one of them, for assault. A third pleaded guilty early on to tampering.

Here’s what the video shows (via ABC):

The incident began at Jeter’s house where he lives with his girlfriend. Cops were called over for domestic violence, but charges weren’t filed.

When Jeter left his house, he noticed a cop car behind him flashing its lights. The video shows Jeter immediately pulling over, not trying to make an escape.

ABC

When cops approached his car, Jeter put his hands up to cooperate.

ABC

Two cops were holding guns, which Jeter says scared him from getting out of his vehicle.

ABC

A gun was pointed right at Jeter.

ABC

Another cop car drove to the scene and bumped straight into the front of Jeter’s car.

ABC

The video also shows cops throwing punches at Jeter. “That’s where one of the officers punch Mr. Jeter in the head after he was clearly placed in handcuffs,” Jeter’s attorney explains. All charges against Jeter were dropped after prosecutors saw this footage.

ABC

Two of the NJ police were indicted for falsifying reports, one was charged with assault, and one pleaded guilty to tampering.

ABC The two police being charged are on the far left, and the second man to the right.





You can watch the full video over at ABC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.