An Oxford professor gives us two tips that will give you a better chance of winning big on the lottery

Marcus du Sautoy, author of The Great Unknown, gave us two great tips that will improve your chances of winning big on the lottery.

He told Business Insider: “In order to try and avoid having the same numbers as other people, clump your numbers together because people very rarely do.”

