Clueless 20-Something Day Trader Finds Out He Owes $172 Million In Unpaid Taxes On Google

Marcos Esparza Bofill found out he owes the IRS $172 million by googling himself recently.A friend of his was the first to find the search results, reports that the IRS believed he had made $500 million day trading, and he told Bofill he better google his name.



When he did, three blog posts popped up. The IRS is looking for him; he owes $172 million in unpaid taxes.

You’d think he’d freak out. But apparently as soon as he saw the results, Bofill apparently asked a friend, “Who’s the IRS?”

He had moved to the USA in 2006 and day traded for about a year. He was broke.

From the NYDaily News:

Esparza Bofill moved to New York from his native Spain in 2006 to try his hand at day-trading. When he nearly went bust after a year, he moved back home.

A tax-lien notice the IRS sent to Esparza Bofill’s old walkup apartment in Alphabet City was posted Tuesday on thesmokinggun.com website.

The IRS assumed he had made only profits, earning him $500 million. Two friends of his told the NYDaily News he was actually very poor the entire time he lived in New York, he couldn’t even make rent.

(It seems weird that a broke guy could trade $500 million in stock, but OK.)

Marcos Esparza Bofill is either a genius who’s playing dumb, or a guy who will file his taxes now, clear everything up, and have a great story for the rest of his life.

