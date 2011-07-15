Marcus Bachmann Claims His Clinic Is Not Anti-Gay

Marcus Bachmann, the husband of GOP presidential candidate Michele Bachmann accused of being anti-gay, insists that his clinic does not force “reparative” therapies, in an interview with the Minneapolis Star Tribune.



Under fire after ABC News showed video of a counselor at Bachmann & Associates, the unlicensed clinic he owns and operates, trying to “pray away the gay.”

“Will I address it? Certainly we’ll talk about it,” he said. “Is it a remedy form that I typically would use? … It is at the client’s discretion.”

Reparative therapy is opposed by the American Psychiatric Association, the American Medical Association and other professional groups.

Bachmann also claimed that another tape, of an interview he gave to Christian radio talk show, must have been doctored.

“We have to understand: Barbarians need to be educated,” Bachmann’s is heard saying on the tape, also aired by ABC News. “They need to be disciplined. Just because someone feels it or thinks it doesn’t mean that we are supposed to go down that road.”

Bachmann told the paper that it was “the strongest myth. … that I have ever called a homosexual a barbarian.”

Bachmann’s clinic has taken over $160,000 in state and federal money for treatment — mostly for the treatment of those with lower incomes.

Read the full story at the Minneapolis Star Tribune:

DON’T MISS: Nine Things You Didn’t Know About Michele Bachmann’s First Man



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.