This Is What It Would Be Like To Have A Robot That Loves You

Feeling lonely?

Sometime in the future, a robot may be able to help you out.

In fact, if futurist designer Mac Funamizu has it his way, a little gadget called Marco will act as your own digital pet and even surprise you on your birthday.

Other than acting as your BFF, Marco could help you find your keys and other lost items, and help you keep tabs on your house.

Funamizu has a bunch of awesome work. Be sure to head on over to his blog to see more of his futuristic designs.

