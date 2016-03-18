What 10 famous logos would look like if they were affected by the products they sell

Marco Schembri From McDonald’s to Starbucks, Schembri re-imagined 10 famous logos.

Iconic logos are instantly recognisable, but most marques don’t necessarily evoke images of the products the companies sell — or how those products make you feel after using them.

Marco Schembri, a 26-year-old Italian industrial product designer based in Malta, released a graphic project in January, humorously imagining what 10 famous brand logos would look like if they were affected by their own products.

Schembri told us: “It all started from the McDonald’s one [which appears to become overweight] and another couple of marques. I immediately noticed how the project was appreciated from the community, so I decided to continue this project.”

He revealed he’s currently working on another logo project, but he declined to tell us more. You can view his other graphic work on Behance.

Check out Schembri’s vision of what 10 famous logos would look like if they were affected by their products below:

