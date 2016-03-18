What 10 famous logos would look like if they were affected by the products they sell

Lara O'Reilly
Screen Shot 2016 03 17 at 10.56.37 AMMarco SchembriFrom McDonald’s to Starbucks, Schembri re-imagined 10 famous logos.

Iconic logos are instantly recognisable, but most marques don’t necessarily evoke images of the products the companies sell — or how those products make you feel after using them.

Marco Schembri, a 26-year-old Italian industrial product designer based in Malta, released a graphic project in January, humorously imagining what 10 famous brand logos would look like if they were affected by their own products.

Schembri told us: “It all started from the McDonald’s one [which appears to become overweight] and another couple of marques. I immediately noticed how the project was appreciated from the community, so I decided to continue this project.”

He revealed he’s currently working on another logo project, but he declined to tell us more. You can view his other graphic work on Behance.

Check out Schembri’s vision of what 10 famous logos would look like if they were affected by their products below:

Gillette gets cut to ribbons.

Marco Schembri

Absolut has one vodka too many.

Marco Schembri

An obese McDonald's logo.

Marco Schembri

Nutella has to take a long trip to the bathroom after eating too much.

Marco Schembri

Braun takes a trim.

Marco Schembri

Red Bull is super-energised and feels invincible.

Marco Schembri

Nestle appears to have developed acne.

Marco Schembri

Durex ... expands.

Marco Schembri

The Starbucks siren is buzzing on caffeine.

Marco Schembri

Zippo goes up in smoke.

Marco Schembri

