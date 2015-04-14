Marco Rubio's campaign logo perplexes design experts

AP/Wilfredo Lee Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) announces his campaign for president.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) announced a long expected bid for president on Monday. His campaign’s logo, however, struck some design experts as a little rushed.

Karl Gude, a graphics professor at Michigan State University and a former graphics artist at Newsweek and the AP, noted to Business Insider that the America dotting the “i” in Rubio is missing Alaska and Hawaii.

“The map feels like an afterthought,” Gude said. “He just lost the Alaska and Hawaii vote.”

Rubio’s Senate colleague, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), also knocked the Republican for the omission on Twitter:

There’s no question @marcorubio‘s priorities are out of line with what’s best for HI- he even forgot to include us in his campaign logo

— Mazie Hirono (@mazieforhawaii) April 13, 2015

Richard Westendorf, a creative director at Landor Associates brand consultants, told Business Insider that the “dot in the ‘i’ is unfortunate.”

“Kudos for wanting to add emphasis, but the US map is complex and clunky. A simpler icon that says ‘America’ would have served him better,” he added.

However, Westendorf did give Rubio credit for trying to convey youth and optimism in his campaign symbol and called the logo’s colour palette and font a “a fresh take.”

“The all lowercase and sans serif type treatment speak to modernity and approachability,” Westendorf said. “If Rubio wants to look like he’s more youthful and not stuck in the past (which the tagline seems to imply) it seems he’s hit the mark.”

Though Gude agreed that Rubio’s look was “laid-back,” he worried it might be a little too casual for presidential politics.

“The logo feels like it’s missing the requisite mug shot above the name with the words, ‘REALTOR’ written under it. I suppose that might be ok, since what realtor doesn’t want to convey that they’re laid-back and likable?”

Debbie Millman, chair of the Masters in Branding program at the School of Visual Arts in New York, found the logo “fairly innocuous and fairly friendly,” but she couldn’t condone Rubio’s use of a map to dot the “i.”

“The teeny-tiny little map of America over the ‘i’ in Rubio makes me wonder what is more of a priority to this candidate: Marco Rubio or the residents of this country?” she asked.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.