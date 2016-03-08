Marco Rubio's campaign is blasting a CNN report that says his advisers are telling him to drop out

CNN is standing by its report that senior campaign advisers for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) have urged him to drop out of the GOP primary.

CNN correspondent Jamie Gangel reported Monday that despite Rubio’s confidence in his chances of winning his home state of Florida on March 15, “there’s been a serious internal debate … about whether or not he should drop out before Florida,” Gangel said.

Alex Conant, the communications director for Rubio’s campaign denounced the report on CNN shortly after Gangel’s appearance.

“It’s absolutely 100% false,” Conant said, “CNN is doing a disservice to voters by airing that sort of reporting without even checking with the campaign.”

Gangel cited what she called “very senior advisers” who allegedly predicted Rubio is “not going to do well in Florida.” She said those same advisers told Rubio to drop out to protect his political career.

Conant continued railing against CNN on Twitter, retweeting supporters who were also slamming Gangel’s report.

Today @CNN reported totally false story about Marco based on unnamed “source” without asking camp for comment. Unbelievably bad journalism

Rubio has not had much success during the primary season, despite garnering the financial support of some heavyweight donors early on. So far, Rubio has won Minnesota and Puerto Rico, for a total of 151 delegates, according to the Associated Press.

