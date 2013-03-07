In The 12th Hour Of Rand Paul's Epic Filibuster, Marco Rubio Quoted Wiz Khalifa, Jay-Z, And 'The Godfather'

Photo: C-SPAN

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio came back to the floor during the 12th hour of Rand Paul’s filibuster of CIA nominee John Brennan, throwing out a few bizarre pop culture references to reinforce his point.Rubio cited rappers Wiz Khalifa and Jay-Z — and also quoted several lines from “The Godfather.”



Rubio read a famous line given by Al Pacino’s character in “The Godfather”: “Don’t ever take sides with anyone against the family ever again.” Rubio compared that situation to the relationship between the Senate and President Barack Obama on the administration’s drone program.

“We deserve to have the rights to these answers,” Rubio said. “We have a job to do that we’re held responsible for.”

Rubio also alluded to the rapper he called a “modern-day poet” Wiz Khalifa, as well as Jay-Z’s “A Week Ago” to draw up a hypothetical situation.

“I want you to imagine what this conversation would be like if the President were George W. Bush,” Rubio said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.