'Tomorrow it could be us': Marco Rubio warns Republicans not to take advantage of Wikileaks

Sen. Marco Rubio advised his fellow Republicans on Wednesday not to use revelations in WikiLeaks as political ammo against Hillary Clinton and other Democrats.

The Florida Republican said in a statement provided to Business Insider that he “will not discuss any issue” that has come to the public’s attention “solely on the basis” of hacked emails from Clinton campaign manager John Podesta or internal emails from the Democratic National Committee.

“As our intelligence agencies have said, these leaks are an effort by a foreign government to interfere with our electoral process and I will not indulge it,” Rubio explained.

Rubio, a member of the Senate Intelligence and Foreign Relations committees, added: “I want to warn my fellow Republicans who may want to capitalise politically on these leaks: Today it is the Democrats. Tomorrow it could be us.”

Over the past several weeks, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has frequently touted revelations in the latest WikiLeaks dump, telling audiences that the organisation exposed supposed foul play in the Department of Justice’s investigation into her use of a private email server, as well as Clinton’s close ties to the financial industry.

“You to to read it,” Trump told a campaign rally audience in Florida last week.

Some intelligence officials have sharply criticised the real-estate mogul for touting revelations in WikiLeaks.

Former deputy director of the CIA Michael Morell told reporters during a press call hosted by the Clinton campaign last week that Trump was actively embracing the Russians alleged attempt to tip the election in his favour.

“In my mind, he’s actually cheering it on,” Morell said. “He’s reading from Wikileaks material at his rallies. … He’s encouraging people to read the hacked materials. He is encouraging this attack on our democracy. I just find that amazing and shocking.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.