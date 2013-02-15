Stephen Colbert Brilliantly Reenacts Marco Rubio's Water Bottle Incident

Photo: Comedy Central

Comedy Central host Stephen Colbert mocked Sen. Marco Rubio’s reach for a water bottle during his State of the Union response in a segment that ended with Colbert crawling around his studio floor reaching for water. Colbert played clips of Rubio’s speech during which Rubio wiped away sweat from his face, all leading up to the water-bottle reach.



“Don’t worry, Sen. Rubio,” Colbert said. “No one noticed — that you gave a speech.”

But Colbert appreciated how tough it was to talk to millions of people. He found himself rather parched during the segment and needing some water. No worries: The secret to keeping the audience with you, he said, is to keep eye contact with the camera.

Colbert climbed over his desk, crawled on the floor and finally found a water bottle, keeping eye contact with the camera all the way through.

“You may have not noticed that I got a little thirsty there,” Colbert said. “But that’s how pros like me and Marco Rubio do it.”

Watch the clip below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

