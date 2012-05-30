US

This Is Why Marco Rubio Is The favourite To Be Mitt Romney's VP

Brett LoGiurato

Sometime in the next three months, Mitt Romney will pick a running mate to go up against President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden.

As of Tuesday, InTrade puts the odds of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) at 23.3 per cent. Here’s why Rubio is the favourite to be that running mate. 

Produced by Robert Libetti

Don’t Miss:

  • What Obama’s Embarrassing Primary Performance Means For the Campaign
  • All The President’s Men Are criticising Obama And His Campaign

And now check out the other 15 people who could be Mitt Romney’s running mate >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.