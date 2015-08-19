VIDEO: A US presidential candidate hit a little kid in the face with a football

Colin Campbell
Screen Shot 2015 08 18 at 2.06.32 PMTwitter/@bpolitics/screengrab

A small child botched the catch of a football thrown by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) on Tuesday — and video of the incident quickly went viral among politicos on Twitter.

The pass began smooth enough, according to video posted by Bloomberg Politics.

Rubio, a presidential candidate who has a campaign video advertising his ability to coach youngsters, lobbed a smooth toss to the Iowa boy.

The boy, however, flailed and the ball hit his face. Thankfully, a campaign aide reportedly said the child was unhurt

“Oh no!” Rubio can be heard saying in the video.

People on Twitter appeared to be very amused by the failed catch, cracking jokes left and right:

 

 

 

 

NOW WATCH: Forget Ivanka — here’s the Trump daughter nobody’s talking about

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.