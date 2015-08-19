VIDEO: A US presidential candidate hit a little kid in the face with a football

A small child botched the catch of a football thrown by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) on Tuesday — and video of the incident quickly went viral among politicos on Twitter.

The pass began smooth enough, according to video posted by Bloomberg Politics.

Rubio, a presidential candidate who has a campaign video advertising his ability to coach youngsters, lobbed a smooth toss to the Iowa boy.

The boy, however, flailed and the ball hit his face. Thankfully, a campaign aide reportedly said the child was unhurt.

“Oh no!” Rubio can be heard saying in the video.

People on Twitter appeared to be very amused by the failed catch, cracking jokes left and right:

Marco Rubio’s campaign really spiraling out of control here https://t.co/QFT4BWx4qE

— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) August 18, 2015

WHY TRUMP COULD WIN: Rubio will apologise to the kid. The Donald would tell him he should develop better hands https://t.co/gS0C7lNjFP

— JustinGreen∞ (@JGreenDC) August 18, 2015

For the record: Marco Rubio dropped a pass from fellow Gator Tim Tebow on the FL House floor http://t.co/LkWoqK8xZJ https://t.co/61RdpSGrC1

— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 18, 2015

Marco Rubio would do to the middle class what he did to the kid with a fo [is swarmed by bees]

— Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) August 18, 2015

Rubio also terrorised this little kid in a go-kart. Careful, parents.https://t.co/tkPXl2Gm6A

— Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) August 18, 2015

The Jets just signed Rubio.

— Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) August 18, 2015

Scott Walker released a health care plan today BUT MARCO RUBIO’S FOOTBALL TO THE FACE IS THE ONLY THING THAT MATTERS. pic.twitter.com/WfkugQNcn0

— Mudacris (@moody) August 18, 2015

