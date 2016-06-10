Marco Rubio told a reporter to write about Zika when confronted with questions on supporting Trump

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio told a reporter Thursday to “write a story on Zika” when confronted with questions on his support for Donald Trump.

Rubio, who relentlessly attacked Trump while competing against him for the Republican nomination, was asked by a reporter for The Weekly Standard whether his support for the New York businessman was now unconditional.

“I don’t have anything new to add from what I’ve already said. I’ve talked about it all week long,” Rubio said.

That reply didn’t appear to satisfy the reporter. The journalist pressed Rubio again, asking for specific reasons Hillary Clinton would be worse for the US, considering the senator openly questioned whether Trump had the temperament to control America’s nuclear weapons.

“I just don’t have anything new to add to the campaign. When I’m here in the Capitol, I’m trying to focus on my work,” Rubio replied.

The senator then quipped: “Now I’m focused on [things] like Zika. Write a story on Zika.”

In the last month, Rubio has seemingly grown tired of questions pertaining to his support for the candidate he once promised to “get in my pickup truck and drive around the country” to stop.

In late May, he went on a Twitter rant against a Washington Examiner columnist after Rubio embraced the billionaire. Rubio called the writer a “keyboard cowboy” and, in a series of tweets, did his best to justify support for Trump.

