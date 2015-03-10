Marco Rubio: Obama was a 'backbencher,' I'm the real deal

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) delivered a harsh review of President Obama’s early political career as the 43-year-old Republican touts his own record in the lead up to a presumed 2016 presidential bid.

The junior senator said in a FOX News interview Monday in New York that Obama was merely a “backbencher” during his early career in the Illinois Senate.

“President Obama’s — he was a backbencher in the state legislature in Illinois and I was in leadership all nine years that I served there including two as Speaker of the House,” Rubio told FOX host Neil Cavuto, as he highlighted his own record in the Florida legislature from 200o to 2009.

“He basically served two uneventful years in the U.S. Senate before starting to run for president for the better part of four years,” Rubio continued, adding, “not only have I served in the Senate and achieved some things but have been very engaged in both foreign policy issues, intelligence issues given my role in those committees and I think foreign policy is going to have a big part of our debate in 2016.”

Rubio was elected to the Senate in 2010. He serves on the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, Committee on Foreign Relations, Select Committee on Intelligence, and the Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Rubio was in New York on Monday for meetings “tied to his pending presidential bid.”

Since former Florida Governor Jeb Bush (R) is also considering a presidential bid, Rubio will likely face stiff competition for support among Florida Republicans. Howver, Rubio insisted he is well-positioned to raise the cash necessary for a race.

“At the end of the day no matter how good your ideas are … there is a threshold that you must meet to be a credible candidate because it does cost money to communicate your message to voters,” he said when asked if he can raise a minimum of $US50 million to compete in the Republican primary.

“I feel confident that we’re going to meet that number and exceed it, I do and I wouldn’t run for president if I didn’t think we could. So for me that decisions been made …. And if I decided it’s to run for president, I’m confident we can put together the kind of credible campaign that will allow us to win.”

