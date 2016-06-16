Marco Rubio reverses course, says he is considering running for reelection following Orlando attack

Sen. Marco Rubio said Wednesday that he is seriously considering a bid for reelection following the deadly terror attack in Orlando.

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, the Florida senator said he was considering mounting a last-minute reelection bid for his senate seat. He previously said he would not run for reelection.

“I’ll go home later this week and I’ll have time with my family. If there’s a change in status, I’ll be sure let everyone know,” Rubio said, according to the Guardian.

A spokesperson for Rubio did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rubio said Monday that he was thinking about his “service to country” in the wake of the deadly Orlando terror attack, but declined to speculate at the time on whether it would change his decision not to seek reelection.

Since dropping out of the presidential race following a loss in the Florida primary, many Republicans have urged the senator to reconsider his decision not to seek reelection.

In an interview with Business Insider in May, Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged Rubio to seek reelection, noting that he had “ample time” before the state’s June 24 filing deadline and its Senate primary election in August.

“It will be good for him, good for the Senate, and he can win,” McConnell said. “Therefore, it’d make it much more likely that we’ll have a Senate majority this year.”

“I hope he will decide to run again,” McConnell said.

Indeed, on Wednesday, Politico reported that Florida Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez-Cantera also told Rubio to run in the wake of the Orlando attack. Lopez-Cantera is a top contender for the seat himself.

