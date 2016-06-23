HE'S IN: Marco Rubio will run for reelection

Marco Rubio is set to announce Wednesday that he will seek reelection to the US Senate.

A source familiar with the decision told Business Insider that the Florida senator had informed Republican officials about his plans.

The news was first reported by the National Review and The Washington Post.

The decision is a sharp reversal from what Rubio had repeatedly said on the campaign trail as a candidate for president. At the time, he insisted to reporters that he would not run for reelection to his Senate seat.

That tune shifted when he exited the race. After the Orlando terror attack, Rubio said he was reconsidering the decision.

A spokesperson for Rubio did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

NOW WATCH: 11 facts that show how different Russia is from the rest of the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.