Marco Rubio just took a big swipe at Donald Trump in his reelection announcement

Marco Rubio took jabs at Donald Trump in a statement announcing he would jump into the Florida Senate race and attempt to retain his seat.

“But as we begin the next chapter in the history of our nation, there’s another role for the Senate that could end up being its most important in the years to come: The Constitutional power to act as a check and balance on the excesses of a president,” Rubio wrote.

After outlining why he believes a Hillary Clinton administration would provide “four more years” of the same “failed” policies of President Barack Obama, he zeroed in on Trump, his party’s presumptive presidential nominee.

“The prospect of a Trump presidency is also worrisome to me,” he said. “It is no secret that I have significant disagreements with Donald Trump. His positions on many key issues are still unknown. And some of his statements, especially about women and minorities, I find not just offensive but unacceptable.”

“If he is elected, we will need senators willing to encourage him in the right direction, and if necessary, stand up to him,” he continued. “I’ve proven a willingness to do both.”

Rubio called the responses from both Clinton and Trump on national security, the economy, and many other issues “backward or uncertain.”

“No matter who wins the White House, we need a strong group of principled, persuasive leaders in Congress who will not only advance limited government, free enterprise and a strong national defence, but also explain to Americans how it makes life better for them and their families,” he said. “I ultimately changed my mind about this race because on that front, and in that fight, I believe I have something to offer.”

Rubio initially said he would not seek reelection to the Senate after launching his presidential campaign last year. But in recent weeks, he started to show signs of reconsidering, leading to his Wednesday announcement that he would indeed run for reelection.

