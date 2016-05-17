Marco Rubio goes on late-night tweetstorm to mock reports about his political future

Sen. Marco Rubio evidently isn’t pleased by media reports speculating about his political future.

In a series of tweets late Monday evening, the Florida senator mocked “genius” anonymously sourced media reports that hypothesized about the senator’s political career following his failed Republican presidential bid.

“Funny to read about unnamed “people close” to me who claim to know my thinking on future plans. They just make it up,” Rubio wrote, linking to a Washington Post story that indirectly quoted anonymous sources.

He continued: “Unnamed sources ‘close to’ often just people who want to sound like they are in the know. And reporters desperate for content just accept it.”

Rubio also criticised a year-old Washington Post article that quoted a source who claimed the senator “hates” the slow-moving pace of the US Senate.

Though the Florida senator also ruled out a last-minute run for reelection this year, he hinted that his political career isn’t finished. Rubio pointed out Monday that he knew of at least one non-public official who has had some success seeking public office.

View Rubio’s tweets below:

I have only said like 10000 times I will be a private citizen in January.

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 17, 2016

As for future in politics, well it’s nearly impossible for someone not in office to ever become a successful candidate for President.Right?

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 17, 2016

A source “close to Rubio” says he was tired after long day & has decided to sleep for a few hours before tomorrow’s ZIKA debate in Senate.

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 17, 2016

A “longtime friend” says Rubio is “betwixt and between when it comes to whether to chest or legs tomorrow at gym.”

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 17, 2016

According to source who knows his cousins, wife’s dentist, Rubio could do cardio instead.

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 17, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.