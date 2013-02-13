14 Reasons Why Democrats Will Fall In Love With Marco Rubio

Photo: AP

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio will step into the national spotlight Tuesday night, when he delivers the GOP rebuttal to President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address, marking the latest step in the 41-year-old Senator’s meteoric rise in Republican politics.Just two years after winning an upset election to the Senate, Rubio has become ubiquitous, emerging as the de facto leader of the GOP in the wake of the 2012 elections. He is seen as the lynchpin of Congress’ bipartisan immigration reform efforts, and the miraculous answer to the Republican Party’s demographic problems. Time magazine’s latest cover labels him “The Republican saviour .” Early polls show he is already leading the 2016 Republican presidential field.



Despite his new popularity, however, Rubio remains largely unknown outside of political circles and his home state. A recent Quinnipiac poll found that 57 per cent of voters still don’t know enough about Rubio to have an opinion about him — a sign that the Florida Republican still has a lot of people to win over before 2016 rolls around.

To give you a head start, we’ve compiled some of the most interesting details about Rubio, from his deep love for ’90s rap and “Pulp Fiction” to the strange thing he did on the night Obama won the election.

