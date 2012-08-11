MARCO RUBIO: Paul Ryan Is A 'Great Choice'

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, one of the front-runners all along in Mitt Romney’s “veepstakes,” tweeted early this morning that Wisconsin Rep. Paul Ryan was a “great choice”:



Photo: Twitter/@marcorubio

Fellow former front-runner Tim Pawlenty told NBC Friday night that he was “excited” about the choice, though he didn’t name who it was.

“He’s going to make a great pick and it’s going to be announced tomorrow,” Pawlenty said. “I’m excited about it.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.