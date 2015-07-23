Marco Rubio: Obama has 'no class,' just like Donald Trump

Fox News/screengrab Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), left, and Donald Trump.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) zinged GOP presidential rival Donald Trump on Wednesday by comparing him to President Barack Obama.

“I don’t think that the way that he’s behaved over the last few weeks is either dignified or worthy of the office that he seeks. We already have a president now that has no class,” Rubio said in a “Fox & Friends” interview when asked about Trump.

In order to justify his claim that Obama lacks class, Rubio cited the president’s selfie-stick video with BuzzFeed, his interviews with YouTube stars, and his interview last night on “The Daily Show.”

“I mean, we have a president now that does selfie-stick videos, that invites YouTube stars there — people that eat cereal out of a bathtub. You just saw the interview he did right now where he goes on comedy shows to talk about something as serious as Iran. The list goes on and on,” Rubio said.

Rubio did not cite his specific complaints about Trump, but the senator previously criticised him for his harsh rhetoric against illegal immigration and for belittling Sen. John McCain’s (R-Arizona) military record.

Trump, a real-estate magnate, said last weekend that McCain, a former prisoner of war, was not a war hero before backtracking. Rubio responded by saying Trump disqualified himself from the presidency.

“Here’s what’s so important for me. The presidency of the United States is not just the top government official — it is the leader of our people and of our nation. To conduct the presidency, it has to be done in a dignified way with a level of class,” Rubio said on Fox.

“It is important for us to have a presidency that restores dignity and class to the White House,” he later added. “I don’t believe that some of the language that Mr. Trump is employing is worthy of the office. I just do not.”

Watch below:

