MARCO RUBIO: Obama 'Doesn't Have The Guts To Admit He Is Not A Believer In The Second Amendment'

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio came out strongly against President Barack Obama’s planned proposals to reduce gun violence, charging on “The O’Reilly Factor” Wednesday night that Obama doesn’t believe in the Second Amendment.Fox News host Bill O’Reilly asked Rubio if Obama was “demagoguing” the issue.



“I’ll let you in on secret. I mean, the President is a liberal,” Rubio quipped. “And this is part of the liberals’ long-time dreams for our country, and he sees this as a opportunity to get some of these things done.”

He added: “I think that the President — and he doesn’t have the guts to admit it — is not a believer in the Second Amendment, although he states that he is,” Rubio said. “I didn’t write the Constitution. Neither did you — neither did he. If he doesn’t want it in the Constitution or he wants to reform the Second Amendment, then have the guts to admit that.”

On Wednesday, Obama detailed his plans to curb the nation’s rash of gun violence, including the signing of 23 executive actions. He also called on Congress to reinstate the expired assault weapons ban, place a 10-round limit on ammunition magazines and institute increased background checks on all gun sales.

Rubio released a statement earlier in the day that accused Obama of “targeting the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens instead of seriously addressing the real underlying causes of such violence.”

Rubio and O’Reilly also discussed Rubio’s plan for immigration reform, which would provide undocumented individuals an eventual path to citizenship if they meet a certain set of criteria. By the end, O’Reilly backed Rubio’s plan and called it “fair.”

Here’s video of Rubio’s appearance, courtesy of Fox News:

