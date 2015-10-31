Marco Rubio just won an influential billionaire donor to back his presidential campaign

Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R) just won major support from an influential billionaire who is now backing Rubio’s presidential campaign.

Paul Singer, largely considered one of the most powerful Republican donors in the country, has tossed his support to Rubio, The New York Times reports.

The move is a coup for Rubio, and a significant blow to former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), whose campaign has skidded to a crawl in recent weeks.

Bush’s sagging poll numbers, a failure to make an impact in the latest GOP debate — and before that — a downsizing of his campaign team means puts Bush in a diminutive position.

Rubio has seen his personal stock rise after Wednesday night’s debate on CNBC. Rubio skillfully answered questions from the moderators, while also deflecting pointed criticism from Bush.

“We’re running for the same position, and someone has convinced you that attacking me is going to help you,” Rubio told Bush at one point during the debate.

