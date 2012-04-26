Marco Rubio Just FORGOT Part Of His Major Foreign Policy Speech

Photo: Gage Skidmore via Flikr

Republican darling Marco Rubio just wrapped up a sweeping foreign policy address in Washington this afternoon, in an appearance that many have speculated is part of the Florida Senator’s audition for a No. 2 spot on the Romney ticket.But there was one major glitch in Rubio’s foreign policy rollout — he forgot the last page of his speech.



“I left my last page of the speech, does anyone have my last page?” Rubio asked the audience. He then looked to someone in the front row: “Did I Ieave it with you?”

It turned out that he had. Once he had his speech back, Rubio took it in stride, and launched back into his address. Later, when the moderator said there wasn’t a lot of time for questions, Rubio joked: “Maybe I should have left the last page off.”

Rubio’s forgetfulness is obviously not a dealbreaker — it’s not like we’ve never had a gaffe-prone V.P. But the Tea Party star might think twice about making Obama teleprompter jokes from now on.

Watch Rubio’s flub below:

