Marco Rubio is far and away the GOP favourite (according to online bookies)

Donald Trump and Ben Carson may be leading in some polls, Jeb Bush may get a lot of attention, but Marco Rubio is the bookie’s favourite by far.
Here’s an overview of GOP presidential nomination odds from Oddschecker:
Or another way of looking at it, from Predictwise:
