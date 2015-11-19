Marco Rubio is far and away the GOP favourite (according to online bookies)

Donald Trump and Ben Carson may be leading in some polls, Jeb Bush may get a lot of attention, but Marco Rubio is the bookie’s favourite by far.

Here’s an overview of GOP presidential nomination odds from Oddschecker:

Or another way of looking at it, from Predictwise:

